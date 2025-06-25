Reds' Chase Burns strikes out 1st 5 batters in MLB debut

CINCINNATI -- Rookie Chase Burns became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to retire the first five batters he faced via strikeout in his major league debut.

He was not able to carry the momentum through the rest of the game.

The 22-year old Cincinnati Reds right-hander, the second overall pick in last July's amateur draft, allowed three runs over five innings Tuesday night in a 5-4, 11-inning win over the New York Yankees.

Burns struck out his first five batters before Jazz Chisholm Jr's single. He gave up six hits and struck out eight, the seventh Cincinnati starter to have at least that many in his first career start.

"We watched for everything," Reds manager Terry Francona said of Burns. "He didn't get too excited. I think he enjoyed the competition. There's a lot to like."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burns also joined the Yankees' Al Leiter and Tampa Bay's Wade Davis as the only pitchers since 1961 whose first six outs in their debuts were strikeouts. Both gave up a run during the first two innings.

Burns struck out seven of the his first 10 hitters and allowed only one hit until Ben Rice led off the fourth by connecting on a hanging slider that went 413 feet and two-thirds of the way into the right field sun deck at Great American Ball Park.

Aaron Judge followed with a base hit. Burns retired the next two hitters, Chisholm got aboard with a single and Anthony Volpe hit a two-run triple when center fielder TJ Friedl made an ill-advised dive and the ball got by him.

"I think he's a good pitcher," Francona said. "I don't think him giving up a couple runs is going to make somebody fold. If that was the case, we wouldn't have brought him up."

Burns averaged 98.1 mph with 48 fastballs, topping out with a pair at 100.1 mph in the first inning. He threw 24 sliders, eight changeups and one curveball. New York was 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in his first time through the order and 5-for-9 with a triple and home run the second time through.

"He's running up there at 100 miles an hour. Good feel for all his breaking pitches," Judge said. "It was impressive seeing him go out there and doing his thing. Usually you see young guys like that, kind of amped up, kind of throwing it all over the place. But he did a good job attacking the zone and kind of running us there the first time through the lineup."

Burns threw 53 of 81 pitches for strikes. His first big league pitch was a 98.4 mph fastball to Trent Grisham that just caught the inside corner of the plate. He got Judge to chase a 91.1 mile slider for the third out in the first inning.

"I guess you have to say Judge. I have watched him. He's a big dude and one of the best hitters in the game," Burns said when asked if any one strikeout stood out more than the others. "It was probably my favorite one."

Said Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson: "I felt like I got chills when he punched out Judge there and seeing the fans and everybody kind of react. Super excited for him. His stuff's legit."

Burns fell behind 3-0 on three of the first 10 batters before ending up with strikeouts, and he started 11 of 21 batters with strikes and induced 12 swing and misses.

He is the fifth first-round selection from last year's draft to reach the majors, joining Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz, Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone, Angels second baseman Christian Moore and Astros outfielder Cam Smith, who was selected by the Cubs before going to Houston in the Kyle Tucker trade last December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]