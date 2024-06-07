Iconic 'Full House' home up for sale again in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic Victorian house in San Francisco which was featured in the hit 1980's sitcom, "Full House" as the home belonged to the Tanner family is now available for purchase.

Brought to the market by Rachel Swann of Coldwell Banker Realty, the property that was once used to portray the front door and bay window of the fictional family's home has been listed for $6.5 million.

Originally built in 1900, and recently renovated by architect Richard Landry, AIA, and the Landry Design Group in 2019, the house which has approximately 3,700 interior square feet comes with four bedrooms, three full and one and a half bathrooms.

The property which sits on a 3,123 square foot lot was most recently sold in 2020 for $5.35 million.

For the fans, the house also comes with an option to include handprints in concrete stones of the "Full House" cast members including Bob Saget and John Stamos as part of the sale, according to a press release.

Although most of the scenes from the show were filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, the exterior shots of the Tanner family's home were taken from the property.

"Full House" ran eight seasons between 1987 and 1995. The show eventually spawned a sequel on Netflix titled "Fuller House" which lasted for five seasons on the streaming platform.

In addition to Saget, and Stamos, the original cast of the show included Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Due to the nature of the home's place in pop culture, the agent said in the release that showings are "available by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers."