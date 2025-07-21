Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Bronx campaign office vandalized with red paint

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign office in the Bronx was vandalized early Monday morning.

The front of the office building on Herschell Street in the Westchester Square section was splattered with red paint just after 12:40 a.m.

The paint and a sign tied to the roll down gate read "AOC Funds Genocide in Gaza" was discovered on the building by police when they responded to the scene.

The office was closed at the time and no arrests have been made.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was in Plattsburgh Sunday at a town hall with Rep. Paul Tonko.

She is due in Queens later Monday to unveil a new accessibility ramp at the Jackson Heights Post Office.

