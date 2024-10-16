Residents, local leaders discuss plans to improve life near Cross Bronx Expressway

NYC reveals new community plans to improve Cross Bronx Expressway Lindsay Tuchman has the details on Cross Bronx Expressway improvement plans.

NYC reveals new community plans to improve Cross Bronx Expressway Lindsay Tuchman has the details on Cross Bronx Expressway improvement plans.

NYC reveals new community plans to improve Cross Bronx Expressway Lindsay Tuchman has the details on Cross Bronx Expressway improvement plans.

CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- There is a push to improve the quality of life around the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The goal is to "right the wrongs" that came with its construction decades ago, including the destruction of housing and whole communities, mercilessly split in two by the roadway.

The Cross Bronx Expressway bisects the North and South Bronx, widely seen as having a negative impact on the residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Bronx residents on Wednesday shared insights with local leaders to help come up with a plan to reimagine the Cross Bronx, and work towards a greener future surrounding the highly trafficked highway.

The Department of Transportation presented the early draft concepts to re-envision the expressway from the Harlem River to the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The funding for this study is coming from a $2 million federal grant.

NYC DOT

Officials say this is one of several highway capping proposals as well as plans for bike networks, street safety, clean truck programs and more, all with the goal to reconnect the communities and reduce pollution and noise.

"Recognizing the dark history that the Cross Bronx has been fought this borough for decades. Systemic racism. Dividing communities of color. Residential communities that deserved so much more," said Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Borough President.

"The Bronx has been plagued with the congestion of diesel truck traffic on the cross Bronx. And if you're a child who's living near the Cross Bronx, or if you're attending school nearby, then you are breathing through no fault of your own pollutants that cause you to have respiratory diseases like asthma," Rep. Ritchie Torres said.

It is still early though, there are three public engagement workshops planned.

The first one is next Wednesday for Bronx residents to learn more about proposals and share their thoughts.

The DOT says, "We do not have funding yet for these projects. We will explore all funding options through the city, state, and federal levels."

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.