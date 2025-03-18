Man who survived October 7th attack opens restaurant in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- So many lives were changed after the October 7th attack in 2023, especially those who were at the Nova Music Festival.

Many didn't make it out, but for those who survived, it changed their lives forever.

One man who was at the festival has now opened a restaurant in Manhattan, which he says is part of the healing process from that day.

Raif Rashed, 40, is an engineer by trade and a restaurateur by fate.

He owns "Taboonia" restaurant in Chelsea, named after the Middle Eastern Taboon oven.

On October 7, 2023, Rashed was at the Nova Music Festival helping his brother at a food stall.

Suddenly, laughter turned to screams, dancing turned to bloodshed, and missiles, bullets, and killers descended on the young crowd.

Rashed had a hole in his pants from a bullet.

Thankfully, he and his brother survived. Tragically, many did not.

Rashed is a Druze Israeli, which means he's not Jewish or Muslim. He speaks Arabic, Hebrew and English.

He also speaks the universal language of food.

"It feels like my family made it, it feels like home," one customer said.

And that has become his mission, to offer peace through the communion of shared dining.

"I invited all the people to come try the food," Rashed said.

Rashed has a Lebanese partner, a Syrian employee, and customers of every faith and background.

He points out it's really not that hard.

"Why can't all of the world like that," Rashed said.

The restaurant should get its kosher designation soon. They're still waiting for the city to grant permission to turn on the Taboon oven.

Until then, Rashed will continue to build bridges one Druze dish at a time.

