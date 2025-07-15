Revolution, Red Bulls face opportunity to end winless droughts

Two winless droughts are on the line when the New England Revolution visit the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday in Harrison, N.J.

New York hasn't won in its last five (0-2-3) outings, but managed a draw in its lone home date in that five-match span. The Red Bulls (8-8-6, 30 points) are 7-1-2 at home this season.

By contrast, the Revolution are 4-3-5 in 12 road matches, with results in eight (4-1-4) of their last nine away dates. Overall, however, New England is 0-4-2 in its last six matches.

The usually sturdy Revs defense had conceded 10 goals in its previous four matches before Saturday's 0-0 draw with Austin FC. It was the eighth shutout of the season for both New England and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

"The last couple of games [ before Saturday ] I have very high standards for myself," Ivacic said. "So I feel like I didn't make saves, or I didn't help the team the way I know I can."

Revs midfielder Ilay Feingold and defender Peyton Miller are questionable for Wednesday due to ankle injuries. Defender Mamadou Fofana is unavailable due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

With a loss to the Revolution and other unfavorable results from around the league, New York could end Wednesday under the Eastern Conference playoff line. Despite the recent struggles, Red Bulls coach Sandro Schwarz said his team believes a turnaround is coming.

"It's normal that you're frustrated, but it's not necessary now to talk about the confidence or something like that," Schwarz said. "It's more to identify what we have to improve ... not with the highest emotions, but [ to be ] very serious, very clear what we need from each position."

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (11 goals, two assists) and Emil Forsberg (seven goals, five assists) have carried the Red Bulls' attack, though more contributions are needed from the entire roster. New York's other players have combined for 15 goals and 13 assists this season.

In the two clubs' first meeting of the season, the Revolution recorded a 2-1 win over the Red Bulls in Foxborough on March 20.

