RHP Frankie Montas (lat) comes off IL, to make Mets debut

The New York Mets reinstated right-hander Frankie Montas from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday and moved outfielder Jesse Winker to the 60-day injured list in the process.

In another corresponding move, right-hander Chris Devenski was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Montas was scheduled to make his Mets debut Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Montas, 32, signed a two-year, $34 million free-agent contract with the Mets in December before developing a lat strain in February. He struggled to an 0-3 record and a 12.05 ERA in six minor league rehab starts.

In nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland Athletics (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati Reds (2024) and Milwaukee Brewers (2024), Montas is 44-46 with a 4.09 ERA in 160 appearances (129 starts).

Devenski, 34, had a 3.60 ERA in four relief appearances for the Mets this season.

Winker, 31, was batting .239 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 24 games for the Mets this season before he went on the injured list with a right oblique strain.