Rikers inmate who escaped custody during hospital visit recaptured, police say

RIKERS ISLAND -- A Rikers inmate who escaped custody while at Bellevue Hospital on June 26th is back in custody, according to police.

James Mossetty, 35, was arrested and charged on Tueday for escaping jail, police said.

Mossetty got away while at the hospital back in June as correction officers prepared to take him back to Rikers Island.

He was brought to Bellevue on June 5 for a medical issue.

Mossetty was arrested on January 6, 2024, in Manhattan for assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and theft of services.