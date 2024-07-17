  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rikers inmate who escaped custody during hospital visit recaptured, police say

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 12:52AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

RIKERS ISLAND -- A Rikers inmate who escaped custody while at Bellevue Hospital on June 26th is back in custody, according to police.

James Mossetty, 35, was arrested and charged on Tueday for escaping jail, police said.

Mossetty got away while at the hospital back in June as correction officers prepared to take him back to Rikers Island.

He was brought to Bellevue on June 5 for a medical issue.

Mossetty was arrested on January 6, 2024, in Manhattan for assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and theft of services.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW