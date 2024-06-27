Rikers inmate escaped custody while at Bellevue Hospital, police say

RIKERS ISLAND -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a Rikers inmate who escaped custody while at Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday.

James Mossetty, 35, got away shortly before 10 p.m. as correction officers prepared to take him back to Rikers Island.

He was brought to Bellevue on June 5 for a medical issue.

Mossetty was arrested on January 6, 2024, in Manhattan for assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and theft of services.

Police and U.S. Marshals are both searching for him.

Mossetty is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black glasses and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.