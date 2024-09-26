The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces star-studded lineup for live induction ceremony

Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll and more will join the live ceremony for a night of music and celebration

LOS ANGELES -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has just announced a list of newly confirmed presenters and performers who will take the stage at this year's induction ceremony, streaming live on October 19 on Disney+.

An induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame means honoring those "whose music has defined generations," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever."

The Foundation promises "an unforgettable night of music and celebration," filled with "an extraordinary lineup of special guests who will take the stage to present, perform and honor this year's Inductees."

Also being honored are A Tribe Called Quest, along with Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield for Musical Excellence, as well as Suzanne De Passe for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Inductees performing include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, and Dionne Warwick.

The induction ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ on Saturday, October 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony.

The "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony" special featuring performance highlights and standout moments, will air on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

