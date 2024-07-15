NYPD drone spots shark at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Another shark was spotted at Rockaway Beach near 127th Street.

The shark was spotted by an NYPD drone on Sunday.

Last Thursday, there were at least two shark sightings on the Rockaways. The sighting forced a portion of the beach to close.

No one was injured.

The NYPD says their drones will continue to monitor the waters for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.