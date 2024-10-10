'Disruptive and destructive' youth forcing Rockville Centre Police to take action

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say groups of children have become so disruptive and destructive in Nassau County, that they have been forced to take action.

Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Randy Dodd says kids are damaging property, stopping traffic and biking dangerously in the streets, and causing disturbances in local businesses.

As a result, Dodd said the police department will be "implementing stricter measures" in a letter he penned to parents, warning them about stricter punishments for kids who act up.

The letter said that kids engaging in disruptive or destructive behavior will be taken to the police station and parents will be notified to come and pick them up.

Michael Sepe, a former County Prosecutor called the letter a proactive approach to prevent injury.

"It's about protecting them and protecting everyone else around them in a proactive way, before something tragic happens. We would rather deal with a parent upset about their child being at a police station than a hospital," Sepe said.

Repeated offenses may lead to further consequences.

Business owners along North Long Beach Road who don't want to risk upsetting paying customers were unwilling to speak to Eyewitness News on camera.

But off camera, they said they hope parents of kids on bicycles crowding sidewalks and streets take notice.

They said kids playing games like chicken in the middle of the streets are dangerous.

While some may not think it's ideal to scare kids into better behavior, the business owners are saying it's gotten so bad that they do feel it's time for change.

