Long Island detective charged with hate crime for allegedly attacking cell phone technician

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A police detective on Long Island has been suspended and is facing criminal charges, including a hate crime, for allegedly attacking a cell technician and using a racial slur.

"He started with his racial slurs, tirades, calling me out," said field tech engineer Derick Anhwere. "Then he used the... you know what right? The 'n word' and then at that point, he got back. He tore off my amber light."

It was a disturbing encounter that this cell phone technician says he was not expecting.

"He reached over my window, which was rolled down, and then he opened the door, and he was coming in the vehicle and I'm like, 'what are you doing?' He goes like, 'shut up,'" Anhwere said.

Anhwere, who did not want his face shown out of fear of retaliation, is talking about Rockville Centre Police Officer John Murphy.

The 40-year-old detective, with 10-plus years in the force, turned himself in and was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Suffolk County Police say Murphy harassed Anhwere, who is Black, on November 3, while working in Murphy's Manorville neighborhood.

"He used a racial slur and kicked the vehicle door, causing damage," "He also ripped off the light on the car and threw it at the victim. The light broke and a piece hit the victim

Suffolk County Police's Hate Crime Task Force says video shows Murphy harassing the worker.

Murphy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He said nothing to reporters' questions while leaving the court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Murphy, who was off duty at the time of the incident, identified himself as a law enforcement officer and refused to look at the worker's credentials.

Suffolk officials condemned the officer's alleged behavior.

"I don't care what your status is in life, and this gentleman happened to be a detective in another police department, but that doesn't excuse hate," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

"Now I'm more apprehensive. I've become the opposite of that - of being helpful," Anhwere said. "I'm more fearful because I don't know what kind of intent someone is coming with because of what he did to me."

The officer has been suspended.

