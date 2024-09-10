Runway of Dreams Foundation proves that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes

Lucy Yang has more on the fashion show held on Monday night.

Lucy Yang has more on the fashion show held on Monday night.

Lucy Yang has more on the fashion show held on Monday night.

Lucy Yang has more on the fashion show held on Monday night.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation has been making dreams come true for a decade, highlighting models and their diverse array of abilities and the fashions designed to help them do it.

When Amy Purdy lost both her legs below the knees and her kidney to meningitis at 19 years old, never did she imagine she would become a runway model.

"I have two prosthetic legs. Somebody else is using a wheelchair. It's celebrating that," Purdy said. "I always say what makes you unique, makes you beautiful."

Models of all shapes and sizes were in the limelight Monday night for the 10th annual Runway of Dreams.

What began as a small event for one designer's son, who has a rare form of multiple sclerosis, is now an impressive night of fashion with brand names like Victoria's Secret and Tommy Hilfiger committed to making clothes for those with disabilities.

"Everybody wants to look fabulous," said Runway of Dreams founder Mindy Scheire. "We are working to help brands understand the power of people with disabilities and including them as consumers."

While high fashion has an iron grip on near impossible body standards, this show proves again and again, beauty cannot be boxed in.

Model Jahmani Swanson, 38, stands 4'5''. Despite his dwarfism, he is a professional athlete with the Harlem Globe Trotters.

"Just because we are disabled, there is no such thing as disabled," Swanson said. "We have special abilities that do special things."

Purdy finished runner up in the 2014 season of 'Dancing with the Stars' and has medaled three times in the Paralympics. Now she's showcasing clothes that aren't a standard size.

"Everybody is here for the same reason: to represent the possibilities," Purdy said.

Fashion styles come and go but these stars are here to stay.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.