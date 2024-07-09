Thieves steal Maserati in Rye, lead police on dangerous multi-state chase into Connecticut

RYE, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who stole a Maserati in Rye over the Fourth of July holiday and led police on a dangerous chase.

The vehicle was stolen from the Greenhaven area during the early morning hours of the holiday.

An officer witnessed the theft and tried to catch the criminals, which resulted in a police chase with the stolen car that crossed into Connecticut.

The police chase was eventually ended due to the dangerous speed and reckless driving exhibited by the thieves.

Authorities say the stolen Maserati was used in at least four commercial burglaries in Connecticut and Massachusetts before it was recovered in Wolcott, Connecticut.

