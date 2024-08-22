Rye residents warned of thieves using mouse glue traps to steal mail

RYE, New York (WABC) -- City of Rye residents are being warned after police discovered that thieves are using mouse glue traps to steal envelopes from United States Postal Service mailboxes.

The traps were found in the slot of mailboxes located at Purdy Ave, Elm Place, West Purdy, and in front of the Locust Ave Fire house.

One resident, Tom Shkreli, told Eyewitness News on Wednesday he mailed a letter in front of the Rye Post Office and immediately noticed sticky residue on his fingers.

"It felt sticky," said Shkeli. "They are brave thieves or criminals I guess."

Surveillance video showed a masked suspect fishing mail out of the same mailbox and stuffing the letters in his pockets. The suspect used the glue trap to push back those teeth while he lowered a strap with another sticky substance to pull out the mail.

"This is the first time we've seen this technique," added Rye Police Department Lt. Mike Anfuso.

Last year, the postal service installed thousands of those high security mailboxes with thin slots and retractable plastic teeth designed to prevent letters from being pulled out.

"That to me blew my mind," said Rye's Ingrid Lopp. "I guess it's a genius, but it's just sad."

Detectives say they are working to identify the license plate of the silver BMW driven by the masked suspect.

Police recommend residents take their mail inside the local post office and hand them to the clerk, especially with mailing checks.

----------

