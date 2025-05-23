Rye Playland to open for Memorial Day weekend for free with limited rides

Rye Playland will offer free admission and free rides for its opening weekend.

Rye Playland will offer free admission and free rides for its opening weekend.

Rye Playland will offer free admission and free rides for its opening weekend.

Rye Playland will offer free admission and free rides for its opening weekend.

RYE, New York (WABC) -- It's official, Rye Playland will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Playland had to work to fast-track the opening, after a private owner bailed, leaving the park to play catch-up.

Customers will have access to the beach and pool on opening weekend, and food service will be available.

The rides, however, are currently being inspected for safety and will come back on a rolling basis.

"These rides were not winterized. They were left out in the elements, and the supplies and materials to bring them back to a safe operational condition were not met," said Joan McDonald, Director of Operations.

It will only cost $10 to park at Playland this season

Admission will be free on Memorial Day weekend, as will the rides.

Playland's pool and beach are set to operate normally.

Prices after that will vary, depending on how many rides are up and running.

Only rides that have been repaired and inspected will be available.

For those looking for a summer job, Rye Playland is still hiring.

Built in 1928, Playland was the only government-owned amusement park in the country for decades.

In 2016, the county executive, Rob Astorino, signed a 30-year deal with Standard Amusements to privatize Playland.

Both sides were supposed to split the cost of improvements.

A few years in, the county claims the company failed to maintain and winterize rides, despite Westchester paying nearly $150 million in upgrades.

The county and Standard Amusements are in arbitration to determine which side is liable for breach of contract.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.