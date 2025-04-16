Rye police searching for burglars who broke into senior housing apartments

RYE, New York (WABC) -- Police in Rye are looking for the burglars who broke into two apartments in a senior housing building.

The break-ins were reported at Vienna Senior Housing on Theodore Fremd Avenue on April 9.

It happened sometime between 8 and 10 p.m.

Officials say the suspects got in through rear unlocked windows and a 4-foot step ladder was recovered at the scene.

Security camera caught a suspect in one of the apartments wearing gloves and a face mask.

Police say there are simple steps to take to keep your home safe from burglars. Make sure to lock doors and windows, remove keys from locks and out of reach of windows and doors.

If you are away, leave lights on and close curtains and consider installing security cameras or a burglar alarm.

Police urge anyone with information to report it to the Rye Police Department at (914) 967-1234.

