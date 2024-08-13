Legendary Rangers, MSG voice Sam Rosen announces he'll retire after upcoming season

Rosen has been the play-by-play voice of the Rangers for the last 40 years.

Rosen has been the play-by-play voice of the Rangers for the last 40 years.

Rosen has been the play-by-play voice of the Rangers for the last 40 years.

Rosen has been the play-by-play voice of the Rangers for the last 40 years.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the New York sports most legendary broadcasters is calling it a career.

Sam Rosen, a fixture of New York Rangers broadcasts on MSG Networks for four decades, announced on Tuesday he is retiring after the 2024-25 season.

Rosen, 77, has called Rangers games since 1984, after getting his start with the New York Knicks in the late 1970s.

He was on the call for MSG the night the Rangers won their last Stanley Cup in 1994, uttering the iconic line, "And this one will last a lifetime!"

Rosen was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016 as the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner for his contributions to the sport of hockey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts