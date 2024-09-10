The film is coming to Hulu October 3.

Sarah Paulson delivers jump scares in new trailer for 'Hold Your Breath'

Sarah Paulson is serving up some jump scares in her new movie "Hold Your Breath."

According to the official synopsis, "In 1930s Oklahoma, amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family."

In the first trailer (above) released by Searchlight Pictures, Paulson's children read about "the grey man," who, "if you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things."

"The Bear" star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars, along with Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford and Alona Jane Robbins.

It's directed by Karrie Crouse and Will Joines. Crouse also wrote the script.

Just in time for spooky season, "Hold Your Breath" debuts on Hulu October 3.

