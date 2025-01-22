Video captures suspects break into Sayreville home amid surge of robberies

The victim of the latest burglary in this string of home invasions was home at the time of the robbery.

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are new details about a disturbing pattern of home break-ins in Sayreville after new surveillance video captured another incident.

Police in Sayreville said they were urging residents to be vigilant amid a surge in the residential burglaries.

The victim said a group of men broke into her home on Jan. 5 even though she had an alarm system, two Ring cameras and two large dogs.

In several incidents, the residents were home at the time.

To reduce the risks of being targeted, officials recommend setting home and vehicle alarms, keeping homes brightly lit, don't leave vehicles running unattended, and move valuables to a secure place that is out of sight.

And if anything seems suspicious, contact the police at (732) 727- 4444.

