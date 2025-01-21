New Jersey police warn residents of surge in home burglaries in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Sayreville are urging residents to be vigilant amid a surge in residential burglaries.

What makes them even scarier is the burglars often strike when people are home, sneaking in to swipe key fobs and taking off in stolen cars.

To reduce the risks of being targeted, officials recommend setting home and vehicle alarms, keeping homes brightly lit, don't leave vehicles running unattended, and move valuables to a secure place that is out of sight.

And if anything seems suspicious, contact the police at (732) 727- 4444.

