Scarsdale police offer security tips after homeowner finds hidden camera on property

SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- Police in Scarsdale are urging homeowners to be more vigilant after a hidden surveillance camera was found on a property in the town.

A resident on Bradford Road made the discovery on Sunday while they were doing yard work and spotted the camera tucked along the bushes and pointed at their home.

Officials say this is part of a larger burglary pattern happening all over the country.

Crews are recruiting others who are essentially using modern technology to do a job traditionally carried out by a human being.

"They are fairly organized group of burglars and one of the tactics is placing these trail cameras or surveillance devices for maybe multiple days before committing burglaries," said Scarsdale Police Lt. Brendan Kellaher.

While there are no indications that a burglary occurred in Scarsdale, police say surveillance is a popular tactic among thieves nationwide and they look for opportunities to pounce on the homes of unsuspecting families.

In California, four men connected to a similar device were arrested in California. There, the camera was found hidden in a planter in someone's home covered with leaves.

The Scarsdale police department has since increased its presence and patrols in the area where the cameras were found.

Police also said homeowners should take the necessary steps in order to stay safe:

-Keep all exterior doors at your residence locked, using deadbolts.

-Keep the garage door closed and locked, including the exterior access door. And be sure to close windows.

-Secure garage the door opener in a locked glovebox.

-Always activate the alarm system when you are away from the house.

-Use motion sensing exterior lighting and keep the perimeter of your home well lit.

-Never leave keys under doormats or in hiding places outside of the home.

-Consider installing a video surveillance system.

Anyone who comes across an unidentified camera or notices suspicious activity is asked to contact the Scarsdale Police Department at 914-722-1200, or 911 in the event of an emergency.

