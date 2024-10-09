Schumer calls on feds to help combat mosquito-borne illnesses in the Hudson Valley

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to help New York battle mosquito-borne illnesses.

Just last month, one person died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Ulster County.

Throughout the Hudson Valley region, there has been an uptick in mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus and EEE.

"Experts say mosquito seasons like this are expected to increase due to climate change, and we can see major spikes like this well into fall," Schumer said.

Senator Schumer is proposing a two-pronged push for the federal government to increase coordination with New York and surge new federal funding in the upcoming budget for the programs to help track, monitor, educate, research, and beat back mosquito populations and illnesses.

There have been no cases of mosquito-borne illnesses so far in Rockland County, which maintains a robust mosquito control team of 15 full and part-time staffers, but Rockland County Executive Ed Day along with infectious disease experts and Department of Health officials welcome the resources to help keep people safe.

"Mosquito control is not something we can address once and forget about-it requires continuous attention and resources," Day said. "Securing these critical resources is vital to ensuring counties like Rockland have the resources we need to protect our residents from dangerous diseases."

The big concern is climate change. Temperatures staying warmer into the fall means more opportunity for the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and remove any standing water around their homes no matter how small.

As health departments await federal funds, more immediate relief should come in the form of colder weather.

