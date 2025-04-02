Sea lion attacks teenage girl swimming in water off Southern California coast

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A 15-year-old girl was swimming in water off Long Beach, California on Sunday afternoon when she was attacked by a sea lion, officials said.

The incident occurred around noon as Phoebe Beltran, a junior lifeguard candidate, was out swimming during tryouts for a junior lifeguard cadet program's 15-to-17-year-old age group, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

There were about 12 candidates swimming approximately 25 yards from the shore at the time of the attack, which occurred near the Marine Safety Division's lifeguard headquarters at Ocean Boulevard and Cherry Avenue, Crabtree said.

Lifeguards observed a sea lion emerge from the water, attacking Beltran on her arm, according to the fire captain. The lifeguards assisted her back to shore, and a lifeguard boat that was patrolling the water brought all other swimmers back to shore.

The teen suffered bites to her arms and extremities. She was transported by Long Beach Fire Department EMTs to a hospital but did not receive advanced treatment, officials said.

The tryouts were cancelled and rescheduled for a later date

Although the sea lion appeared to be aggressive, there was no evidence that it was sick, Crabtree said. The animal swam away immediately after the attack.

