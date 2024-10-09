Sean 'Diddy' Combs downplays risk to witnesses as he argues for release on bail

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean Combs sought to downplay the risk he poses to witnesses as he argued a federal appeals court should release him on bail.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, is being held in a special housing unit of the federal lockup in Brooklyn after a district court judge determined he could intimidate witnesses and pose a danger to women.

His appellate attorneys sought to convince the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals those concerns are overblown.

"The government's arguments about the risk of obstruction were based on speculation, resting mainly on untested allegations about communications with witnesses in civil cases and communications initiated by supposed witnesses and not Mr. Combs," the attorneys wrote in a filing.

Combs had proposed a $50 million bail package secured by his Miami estate, supervision by private security guards and restrictions on visitors.

The judge sided with prosecutors, who called Combs "a serial abuser and a serial obstructer," but Combs' lawyers said the proposed bail package should be sufficient.

"He traveled to New York to surrender because he knew he was going to be indicted. He took extraordinary steps to demonstrate that he intended to face and contest the charges, not flee. He presented a bail package that would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses," the attorneys, Alexandra Shapiro and Jason Driscoll, wrote.

Combs is next due in court Thursday.

