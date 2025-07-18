Search for gunman in fatal shooting of man in College Point, Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man in Queens.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on 119th Street in College Point.

Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were snapping photos and collecting any evidence left behind.

They were trying to figure out who was behind the murder of the 50-year-old man.

Family members who knew the victim, who is yet to be identified, showed up to the scene overnight, as they grappled with this reality.

The man was shot in both the chest and stomach. He was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved.

The neighborhood is relatively quiet. According to NYPD comp stats, so far this year, there have been four shooting incidents compared to none last year in the precinct.

