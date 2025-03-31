NYPD rescues puppy from water near Manhattan's South Street Seaport

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A female puppy was rescued on Sunday from the frigid water near Manhattan's South Street Seaport.

Police wrapped the dog in blankets while she shivered. They say the dog was in surprisingly good health.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the dog.

