Security increased across NYC as Trump plans to hold more rallies in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security is being increased across New York City as Donald Trump plans to hold various rallies across New York leading up to the presidential election.

Trump Tower is one of Trump's main home bases in the city, so it's no surprise security has been increased there since the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

But while the former president is now in Milwaukee, he has gone on record saying he wants to hold rallies at places like Madison Square Garden, on Staten Island and in Nassau County.

So plans are being tweaked and fine-tuned to make sure nothing like what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania ever happens again.

Right now, the top-to-bottom review continues to look into exactly what went wrong at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says his agency is keeping a very close watch on what he called a very dynamic threat environment.

The secretary promises to have an independent body review each and every aspect of the Secret Service plan, while already pointing out what many consider a major flaw.

"A direct line of sight like that to the former president should not occur," Mayorkas told ABC News' on "Good Morning America" on Monday. "That's why president Biden directed an independent review of the incident."

With many more months of campaigning ahead in the presidential race, in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is beefing up security and redeploying police resources at any and all locations linked to Trump -- such as 40 Wall Street, Foley Square and city hall.

In May, things went smoothly in The Bronx when the former president met face to face with his supporters in Crotona Park. Like Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania, that event was also outside with the NYPD securing nearby rooftops.

That is something top of mind for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman as Trump sets his eyes on Long Island, planning to hold more gatherings there to energize his base.

"He believes New York state is in play, we are in the process of investigating and negotiating a potential rally here, we are talking with his campaign staff, I don't know if anything charges after what happened this weekend," Blakeman said. "I haven't spoken to anybody since, obviously they are very busy with other things, but yes President Trump did mention to me many times, as recently as a few weeks ago, that he would like to have a rally here in in Nassau County."

RELATED | Bruce Blakeman said former President Trump expressed interest in holding rally in Nassau County

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks on attending the RNC amidst security concerns.

