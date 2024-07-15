Bruce Blakeman said former President Trump expressed interest in holding rally in Nassau County

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said former President Trump expressed interest in holding a future rally in Nassau County.

"President Trump did mention to me many times, as recently as a few weeks ago, that he would like to have a rally here in Nassau County," Blakeman said.

He made the comments on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 on Monday.

"I don't know if anything charges after what happened this weekend," Blakeman said, referring to likely increased security around Trump's events following his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. "My feeling is that President Trump will continue to be out with the people."

Blakeman noted he was on the stage with Trump at the Bronx rally back in May.

"That was very poignant what I saw this weekend because I was standing next to the president in the South Bronx at a rally where people were very, very excited and happy that President Trump was there," he said.

Blakeman is a delegate traveling to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later this week.

Trump has also mentioned interest in holding a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

