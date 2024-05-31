Security plans for Israel Day on Fifth parade, pro-Palestinian student walkout planned in NYC

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the security preparations for the parade.

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the security preparations for the parade.

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the security preparations for the parade.

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the security preparations for the parade.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is shifting its focus from providing security during the trial of former President Donald Trump to the Israel Day on Fifth Parade this Sunday.

A high level of security is planned for the parade, similar to what you would see during New Year's Eve in Times Square.

That involves, security checks, the wanding of spectators, people will only be permitted on the east side of the route, the west side of the parade will be where police are positioned.

The parade attracts a massive turnout and some American and Israeli dignitaries.

According to the website, Jewish Telegraphic Agency, this year-you won't hear the music, bands, or experience a celebratory atmosphere.

The message this year is "Bring Them Home," referring to the hostages held by Hamas, nearly eight months after Hamas' attack on Israel.

Since then, back here at home, pro-Palestinian protests erupted in response, some, becoming violent.

The clash has involved enhanced security by the NYPD for months.

Meanwhile, on Friday, more protests are anticipated.

There is a planned student walkout as part of the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.

Only a handful of schools could take part.

By 3 p.m. we may see rallies in Lower Manhattan, in front of the Department of Education building, and Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.

Schools Chancellor David Banks says while he supports students standing up for what they believe, the walkouts are diluting the message.

"I'm a big believer in student voice and kids standing up for the things they believe in and they want to see addressed. I don't think you need to have continued walkouts to do that. I think to some degree the students have missed their mark when you do that," Banks said.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials will announce security plans for the parade during a press conference Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.