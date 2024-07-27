The lightsabers and props of "The Acolyte" are on display at the Lucasfilm booth in SDCC

See how Lucasfilm crafted the costumes from 'The Acolyte' on display at SDCC

Lucasfilm displays costumes and props from "The Acolyte" only at San Diego Comic-Con.

SAN DIEGO -- Lucasfilm has brought the world of "The Acolyte" to the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con.

The newest Disney+ series was the star of Lucasfilm's booth featuring a display of lightsaber props used by the Jedi and the enemy's "cortosis" armor he wore throughout the story.

Get a closer look at how the helmet was constructed , complete with a menacing smile.

Looking to make your own "Star Wars" props? Lightsabers used by "Yord Fandar," "Torbin" and "Indara" are all on display.

Maybe you seek a droid companion? "Pip" the handheld repair droid is nestled in Osha's holster.

The Lucasfilm pavilion is perfect for costumers looking for inspiration!

All episodes of "The Acolyte" are streaming on Disney+.

