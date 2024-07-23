Sen. Bob Menendez to resign in August after federal corruption trial, sources tell ABC News

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, who was recently convicted of federal corruption charges, will resign his office effective Aug 20, multiple sources told ABC News..

Staff members were informed of the senator from New Jersey's decision Tuesday.

The official resignation will be submitted to Gov. Phil Murphy who will select an interim replacement.

Menendez was found guilty of "corruption on a massive scale" after prosecutors said he took bribes in exchange for official acts.

The jury's verdict followed a nine-week trial in which prosecutors said the Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid.

Menendez, 70, did not testify. He insisted publicly he was only doing his job as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said the gold bars found in his New Jersey home by the FBI belonged to his wife, Nadine Menendez. She too was charged but her trial was postponed so she could recover from breast cancer surgery. She has pleaded not guilty.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

