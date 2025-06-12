South River High School closed amid senior prank investigation: police

Toni Yates has the details in South River, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has the details in South River, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has the details in South River, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has the details in South River, New Jersey.

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A topsy-turvy senior prank led to South River High School's closure on Thursday, June 12, as police investigated.

The pranksters made a mess without actually destroying any equipment, but it was a big enough mess that things could not be restored in time to allow for a normal school day.

Initially, the school district said that South River High School would have a 90-minute delayed opening, but later decided that the school would be closed for the day.

Police said the closure was due to a "criminal mischief incident," but that there was no threat to student or public safety.

"Nothing was broken, nothing was stolen... but tables were moved, desks were moved out of classrooms, equipment was moved out of the gym," South River Mayor Peter Guindi told Eyewitness News.

The school plans to reopen on Friday.

As this investigation continues, the mayor is asking the pranksters to learn from their mistakes and make better choices.

"Listen, we were all kids at one time, I mean, we have all done our share of mischief. This kind of went too far," Mayor Guindi said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.