Sentencing for man in 2023 wrong-way crash that killed 2 middle schoolers on Long Island

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- A man who admitted to being drunk and high on cocaine when he killed two boys in a wrong-way crash on Long Island will learn his fate.

The teens killed were both 14-year-old tennis stars. On Friday, their friends and loved ones are expected to be in court to deliver victims' impact statements during sentencing.

Officials said on May 2, 2023, 36-year-old Amandeep Singh was driving the wrong way on Route 106 and collided with an Alfa Romeo with four teens inside.

Singh was drunk and high with a blood alcohol level of .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, were killed in the crash.

The two victims of the crash were identified as Roslyn students and young tennis stars Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.

They were both Roslyn Middle School 8th graders and tennis stars.

Two other teens in the car were also injured in the crash.

They were on their way home from getting food and celebrating following a tennis match victory.

Singh was last in court in January when he changed his initial "not guilty" plea and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI in connection to the crash.

"I mean this is a tragedy for our whole town. It's hard to watch your child trying to understand it," said Ricki Penn, a family friend, in 2023.

"They were the kindest people ever and the last people to deserve this," another friend said.

"They were the most perfect people and had the brightest futures ahead of them," a mourner said.

Drew Hassenbein's grandfather Jack Hassenbein was asked what it was like hearing Singh switch his plea to guilty.

"It never brought back my grandson. It never brought him back," he said. "He never said he was sorry, the guy. He's a bad guy."

Court starts in Mineola at 9:15 a.m. Singh could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

