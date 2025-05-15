Some service suspended as NYPD investigating suspicious device at Upper West Side subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Subway service is suspended in areas as the NYPD is investigating a suspicious device at an Upper West Side subway station.

Police said a suspicious device was found on the platform at the 86th Street subway station.

The device, which appears to be a pressure cooker, was found just before 1:30 p.m., police said.

NYPD Bomb Squad and K9 are investigating.

The number 1 subway trains are bypassing 86th St in both directions.

There are no No. 1 and No. 3 trains between 42nd St. and 96th St. in both directions.

No. 2 trains are running via the No. 5 train in both directions between Nevins St and 149th St.

This is a developing story.

