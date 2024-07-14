Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, dies at 53 after battle with cancer: Reports

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," has died, according to multiple reports. She was 53.

Her publicist on Sunday confirmed to People Magazine that she died after nine years fighting the disease.

In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" during the the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. She announced she was in remission in 2017.

In 2020, she revealed that the cancer had returned and was stage 4. She announced in 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain and her bones.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

ABC News contributed to this report.