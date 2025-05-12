Sharpe James, longest-serving mayor of Newark, dies at age 89

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The longest-serving mayor of Newark, Sharpe James, has died at age 89.

James served a record five terms, 20 years, as mayor before he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Current mayor Ras Baraka released a statement that said:

"In his 20 years in office as Mayor, Sharpe James was many things: a warrior for our city, a unifier for its people, a powerful force to launch development like New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the Prudential Center, and a strong advocate for Newark and its people.

"He was also an outstanding educator and an inspiration to generations of Newark residents. Our relationship included competition, conflict, and collaboration, and through it all, helped define me, my values, and my aspirations for this city. The Newark we live in is, in many ways, a city he created.

"I join with the entire City in sending prayers and condolences to the family of Sharpe James upon his passing, along with our deepest thanks for his lifetime of service to our people."

Sen. Cory Booker ran against James in 2002 to be the next mayor of Newark and lost, but won in 2006 after James did not seek reelection.

Sen. Booker released a statement saying,

"Sharpe James was a beloved pillar of our shared community, serving the City of Newark for two decades as mayor and giving nearly four decades of his life to public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and I extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him throughout Newark."

There is no word on James' cause of death.

