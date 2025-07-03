Police searching for driver accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging NYPD officer in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who allegedly dragged a police officer with their car while fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Citizen App video shows the scene where the officer pulled the driver over around 10 p.m. near Ocean Parkway and Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay.
According to the NYPD, the 36-year-old suspect fled the attempted traffic stop, dragging the officer as he drove away.
The officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident.
Police say the driver was last seen in a black Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Coney Island Avenue. Authorities say the driver was wanted for a prior infraction.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.