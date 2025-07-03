Police searching for driver accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging NYPD officer in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who allegedly dragged a police officer with their car while fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Citizen App video shows the scene where the officer pulled the driver over around 10 p.m. near Ocean Parkway and Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay.

According to the NYPD, the 36-year-old suspect fled the attempted traffic stop, dragging the officer as he drove away.

The officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Police say the driver was last seen in a black Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Coney Island Avenue. Authorities say the driver was wanted for a prior infraction.

