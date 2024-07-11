Shelley Duvall, a mainstay in Robert Altman films and co-star in 'The Shining,' dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," has died. She was 75.

Duvall died Thursday in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, announced. The cause was complications of diabetes, said her friend, the publicist Gary Springer.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night," Gilroy said in a statement. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away beautiful Shelley."

Duvall was attending junior college in Texas when Altman's staff members, preparing to film "Brewster McCloud," encountered her as at a party in Houston in 1970. She would go on to become Altman's protege.