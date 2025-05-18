Mexican Navy boat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge; multiple injuries reported

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a Mexican Navy boat on a training cruise crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word on how many people were on board or the exact number of injuries.
The Mexican Navy confirms that their ship Cuauhtémoc was involved.
The Cuauhtémoc, a training ship, was undertaking a maneuver in the East River.
NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA is on scene.
All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are closed in both directions.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.