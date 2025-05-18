Mexican Navy boat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge; multiple injuries reported

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a Mexican Navy boat on a training cruise crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word on how many people were on board or the exact number of injuries.

The Mexican Navy confirms that their ship Cuauhtémoc was involved.

The Cuauhtémoc, a training ship, was undertaking a maneuver in the East River.

NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA is on scene.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are closed in both directions.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

