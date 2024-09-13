Justin Timberlake expected in Sag Harbor Village court to take plea deal in DWI case

SAG HARBOR, New York (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to take a plea deal in connection with his DWI case.

Timberlake, 43, has apparently agreed to admit guilt to a lesser offense of "driving while ability impaired," a traffic violation that carries a $300 to $500 fine and a 90-day license suspension.

The singer was leaving the American Hotel when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane back in June.

Surveillance video captured Justin Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor shortly before his arrest for a DWI.

The officer smelled booze on his breath, according to a police report. Timberlake told the officer he had had one martini and was following some friends home, according to police. He was arrested and spent the night in custody at a police station.

At a hearing last month, a judge suspended Timberlake's right to drive in New York.

His lawyer, Edward Burke, has maintained that Timberlake was not drunk and that the case should be dropped.

Timberlake's license would remain suspended under the arrangement, although he is not a New York state driver.

Timberlake is believed to have to physically attend court to accept the plea.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

