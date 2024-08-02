Justin Timberlake to appear virtually in DUI court case rearraignment

SAG HARBOR, New York (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake is set to make a virtual court appearance for a second arraignment in his drunk driving case.

Last week, his lawyer said that the pop singer wasn't intoxicated during a traffic stop in the Hamptons last month and asked a judge to dismiss the case, citing errors in documents submitted by police.

But Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Friday with the corrected paperwork.

He also agreed the former NSYNC member, who is currently on tour in Europe, could appear virtually for the proceeding.

Timberlake didn't attend last week's hearing as his appearance was waived in advance.

"He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated," said Ed Burke, Timberlake's attorney, insisted. "And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed."

Burke, in a follow-up statement, suggested there were other problems with the arrest documents but didn't elaborate.

"Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that's just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that's the case in this very instance," Burke said.

Police say last month, Timberlake, 43, drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic.

Surveillance video shows captured Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor before the arrest on June 18.

Timberlake was charged with the misdemeanor after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in Sag Harbor, a one-time whaling village mentioned in Herman Melville's classic novel "Moby-Dick" that's nestled amid the Hamptons, around 100 miles east of New York City.

Authorities said they saw Timberlake driving a 2025 BMW on Madison Street. When police pulled him over they said Timberlake "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

According to the criminal complaint, police determined Timberlake was driving drunk, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath. He also had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the complaint said.

"Justin respects law enforcement. He recognizes the very important job that they do and he cooperated with the police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was charged," Burke said.

Timberlake, 43, told the arresting officer he had only one drink, according to the criminal complaint. Court documents also note Timberlake refused to take a chemical test three times.

The singer was reportedly having dinner with friends at The American Hotel and was pulled over shortly after leaving.

