Sister continues Ball 4 Life founder's legacy after loss to breast cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A very special basketball event is happening on Long Island, all thanks to the not-for-profit Ball 4 Life.

While kids of all ages dribble, pass, and shoot on the court, the real work is happening off the court.

That's because every Ball 4 Life event raises money for women battling breast cancer.

Four words changed everything in an instant: "You have breast cancer."

It's a diagnosis Margaret Elenis never expected at the age of 28.

But her story, as we previously shared with you, is not about her cancer; it's about how she turned one of life's biggest challenges into purpose, creating a safe haven where families can learn healthy habits together.

"I just don't want them to forget me. And if they're going to continue talking about me, then I'm never going to be forgotten," Margaret said. "If I'm not around or something like that, I don't want sadness. I want a celebration. That's what I want. I want in my name to have all these freaking awesome things happen, such as people eating healthier, even my kids speaking on my behalf but until that point I just got to keep going."

After years of fighting so hard, Margaret lost her cancer battle last month.

"I've been okay, I have my moments," Margaret's sister Nina said.

Her sister, best friend, and business partner, Nina, is now working to make sure Margaret's legacy lives on.

She is continuing Margaret's not-for-profit Ball 4 Life, a basketball-driven fundraiser for others in need.

"Honestly, last year was a huge success. And she organized everything by herself," Nina said. "I was there with her that last week as well, and for the most part, she was tired and she was not feeling well, and she was in a lot of pain, but she was still able to plan

Ball 4 Life and still organize things with people, and plan my baby shower, still catch up with, oh my goodness, and like, she was sick.

Ball 4 Life raises money for families who have been affected by having a family member with cancer.

"Regular everyday people who have unfortunately got this diagnosis and who struggle with financials, so it's a full fundraiser day filled with events for kids of all ages," Nina said. "The younger ones in the morning, it's like a basketball clinic, there's like a scrimmage for a little bit of an older age range. After that is like a like a tournament for adults. So, it's like a whole entire day of basketball and fun."

Nina knows her sister would be proud of her for carrying on her legacy.

"It feels incredible. I have goosebumps. I feel like she would be proud," Nina said. "No matter if she was sick or if she was lying in bed and she didn't feel good, no matter what it was, she was always helping people. So it feels incredible to be able to continue this for her even bigger and better next year, even bigger and better."

The sisters also created Oh My Goodness Kids. You can learn more about the cafe HERE.

