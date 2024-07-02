Slain Det. Rafael Ramos inspires next generation of NYPD recruits in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- This December marks 10 years since Det. Rafael Ramos was shot and killed in the line of duty.

All these years later, his legacy continues to inspire new recruits to join the ranks of the NYPD.

One aspiring officer said Ramos made an impact on his life at a very young age.

Officer Mohamad Ghafari, 25, received his NYPD shield from the widow of his hero on Tuesday.

Ghafari says as a young boy he spent every afternoon with Ramos, who was his school safety officer at the time.

"We would just hang out and talk for hours waiting for my mom to pick me up," Ghafari said. "We grew to become good friends."

Maritza Ramos wishes her husband was able to be there himself - but she said she is so proud to represent his memory and impact.

"His story is so inspirational, the moment they showed it to me I cried, I showed it to my boys, they loved it," Ramos said.

The recruits were young, maybe 14 years old, when Ramos and partner Det. Wenjian Liu were ambushed in their patrol car back in 2014.

"It's overwhelming to see because a lot of them were so young, but I pray that they all stay safe," Ramos said.

It was a tender and important moment in the name of a police officer who was like family to the young man -- a mentor.

Ramos pledged to make a difference -- and he did.

"The fact that Mrs. Ramos is here to pin my shield is truly a blessing," Ghafari said.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn school renamed in honor of slain NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu

Kemberly Richardson has the story about fallen NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu and a school being renamed after him.

