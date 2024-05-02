Brooklyn school renamed in honor of slain NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school in Brooklyn was renamed in honor of an NYPD detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

P.S. 331 in Dyker Heights is now named the "Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship."

It's the first school in Brooklyn named after an Asian American.

Detective Liu was killed alongside his partner Detective Rafael Ramos on December 20, 2014.

Detective Liu's widow as well as his daughter, Angelina, who was born in 2017 after her father's murder, attended Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

City Council Member Susan Zhuang said this "is not just a simple name change, it's a reminder that generations to come will be given an education rooted in civic leadership and values that Detective Liu held so close to his heart."

NYPD Commissioner Caban, Principal Lisa Lin, NYC Department of Education, Superintendent Dr. Pretto, along with the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the Detectives' Endowment Association, members of the NYPD, and others in the community were also in attendance.

