'Slow down,' towing company urges in heartfelt post after driver killed while assisting customer

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tow truck driver Daniel "DJ" Ortiz was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while helping someone move their broken-down vehicle, New Jersey State Police say.

"It's not fair," said Diana Fleming, Ortiz's sister. "Such a life ahead of him still, such an amazing person, beautiful soul. He was so full of life and love and didn't deserve this at all."

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 11:42 a.m. on I-287 South at milepost 31.4 in Harding Township, Morris County.

A Jeep SUV entered the right shoulder, crashing into Ortiz's flatbed tow truck, the Honda he was assisting, and Ortiz himself, police say.

Ortiz, a 24-year-old man from Hopatcong, NJ, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Ortiz followed the proper protocols for roadside workers. His truck's hazard lights were on and flashing, and he was wearing a reflective vest, pants, and jacket.

"DJ was one of the greatest kids that anyone could ever know. He would give you the shirt off his back," said family friend Tyler Ketch.

Ortiz's employer, Ron and Sons Towing, posted a lengthy, emotional statement on their social media, remembering Ortiz's kind personality and urging drivers to slow down and practice awareness of roadside workers.

"He was one of the kindest, most helpful, sweetest, and friendliest people you could ever meet. He would ... help a stranger without a second thought, and somehow always had a smile on his face even in the toughest situations. He made people feel safe. He made people feel seen. He made this world better just by being in it," the statement said. "And now he's gone. Just like that. Because someone didn't think his life was worth slowing down for."

"You don't get to say 'I didn't see him' when someone dies. That excuse doesn't bring someone's dad or brother or son back ... Rest easy, DJ. We will never stop saying your name. And we will never stop fighting for you. We will continue to carry your chains from here. Slow down. Move over. Or get the hell off the road."

Ron and Sons has also set up a GoFundMe page to support Ortiz's family.