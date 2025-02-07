At least 2 killed after small plane crashes on busy street in Brazil

SAO PAULA, Brazil -- A small plane has crashed onto a street in Brazil. Local media report at least two people were killed and several others hurt.

It happened in the neighborhood Barra Funda of Sao Paulo, which is the country's largest city.

It apparently hit a bus and several cars on the ground along a busy avenue.

A witness shared videos of smoke plumes over the city.

This comes just a week after a similar incident in Northeast Philadelphia after a medical jet crashed on a busy street, killing seven people and injuring 24 others.