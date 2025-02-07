24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

At least 2 killed after small plane crashes on busy street in Brazil

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 7, 2025 12:14PM
Small plane crashes on street in Sao Paulo, Brazil
A small plane has crashed onto a street in Brazil, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

SAO PAULA, Brazil -- A small plane has crashed onto a street in Brazil. Local media report at least two people were killed and several others hurt.

It happened in the neighborhood Barra Funda of Sao Paulo, which is the country's largest city.

It apparently hit a bus and several cars on the ground along a busy avenue.

At least 2 people are dead after a small plane crashed on a busy street in Brazil
At least 2 people are dead after a small plane crashed on a busy street in Brazil

A witness shared videos of smoke plumes over the city.

This comes just a week after a similar incident in Northeast Philadelphia after a medical jet crashed on a busy street, killing seven people and injuring 24 others.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW