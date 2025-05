Small plane crashes in San Diego neighborhood: Police

Authorities were responding to a possible aircraft crash in the San Diego area Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO -- A small plane has crashed in a populated area of San Diego, California on Thursday morning, police said in a statement on X.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.