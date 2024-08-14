Canadian wildfire smoke to bring hazy skies to NYC area the next couple days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Meteorologist Jeff Smith says smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to make for hazy skies during the next couple of days, especially north and east of New York City.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is entering all levels of the atmosphere but is mainly hoisted up above.

While much of the smoke is aloft, enough can make it down to the surface to cause less-than-ideal air quality.

There is some smoke mixing down to the surface which is causing air quality to not be the best.

Thursday and into Friday the smoke will get a little thicker and the sky hazier.

The air quality will still be moderate on Thursday with a little smoke in the atmosphere.

The air quality index as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday was 76 for New York City and considered moderate.

That means if you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

AQI Basics for Ozone and Particle Pollution

0 to 50: Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

51 to 100: Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

101 to 150: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

151 to 200: Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

201 to 300: Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

301 and higher: Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.